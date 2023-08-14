Michigan State University to vote on allowing game day alcohol sales

The board will meet on Wednesday to vote on allowing alcoholic beverages at Spartan Stadium, Breslin Student Events Center, Munn Ice Arena and Old College Field.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State University Board of Trustees will meet later this week to consider alcohol sales at four venues on campus.

The board will meet on Wednesday to vote on allowing alcoholic beverages at Spartan Stadium, Breslin Student Events Center, Munn Ice Arena and Old College Field.

The vote will decide on whether or not to allow the sale of alcohol ahead of the 2023 fall semester.

The move to add alcohol to sporting events at MSU comes after Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill to allow alcohol sales at college sporting events last month.

When the new law was first signed by Whitmer, officials at MSU said their was a very low chance of sales happening this football season, but that could change later this week.

A resolution that seeks to approve the sale of alcohol at four home football games this season will be presented and voted on Wednesday. The games mentioned in the resolution include:

Sep. 16 - Michigan State University vs. University of Washington

Sep. 23 - Michigan State University vs. University of Maryland

Oct. 21 - Michigan State University vs. University of Michigan

Nov. 4 - Michigan State University vs. University of Nebraska

You can read the proposed resolution here:

"Authorizing the legal sale of alcohol at sporting events will bring us on equal footing with other universities, help reduce the likelihood of binge drinking before games, and bring in a heck of a lot more revenue that we can use to improve the student experience," Whitmer said in a statement.

