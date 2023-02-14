Michigan State University shooting: Timeline of moment shooting began, aftermath

Officials identified the three students who were killed and gave more details on the timeline.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — In the evening hours of Feb. 13, alleged Michigan State University shooter Anthony McRae opened fire in two locations on the East Lansing campus, killing three students and injuring five others. It was unclear why McRae, who had no known affiliation with the university, allegedly shot the students.

On Tuesday, law enforcement officials identified the three students who were killed and gave more details that provide a better picture of the timeline involved in the shooting.

Timeline

8:18 p.m. Monday — Police notified of a shooting on Michigan State University's East Lansing campus. A call came to the police about an active shooter at Berkey Hall.

MSU Police Deputy Chief Chris Rosman said officers were inside Berkey Hall within minutes. Two of the three victims who were killed were found in that building.

Rosman said as officers were responding, calls came in about another shooting at the MSU Union Building just west of Berkey Hall.

8:40 p.m. — MSU Police issue an alert about a possible active shooter situation.

9:16 p.m.— MSU Police said the suspect was believed to be on foot and asked for the community both on and off campus and near the area to shelter in place.

9:56 p.m. — MSU Police release a description of the suspect, who would later be identified as McRae.

10:10 p.m. — Police confirmed multiple shooting victims were being taken to Sparrow Hospital. Several buildings on campus were cleared and secured.

All campus activities were canceled and people were told to stay off campus as the search for the suspect continued.

11:18 p.m. — MSU Police release surveillance photos of the suspect they are searching for, a man short in stature, in red shoes, a jean jacket and wearing a baseball hat.

11:36 p.m. — MSU Police confirm there are three deaths, as well as five students who were taken to the hospital.

12:28 a.m. Tuesday: Police announce the suspect dies off-campus from a "self-inflicted gunshot wound." The threat to the campus community is over and the shelter-in-place order has been lifted.

12:43 a.m. — MSU Police say the suspect is a 43-year-old man who is not affiliated with the university.

8:20 a.m. — The three people killed and five injured were students, said Rozman during a news conference.

The gunman was identified as McRae, whose motives remain unknown.

10:23 a.m. — The Rock, a steadfast fixture on the campus of Michigan State University, was painted black in response to the on-campus mass shooting.

11:27 a.m. — The 43-year-old gunman at Michigan State University carried a note that threatened two schools in Ewing, New Jersey, police said in a statement.

Those schools were closed as police investigated.

12:28 p.m. — Authorities plan on releasing all of the names of the three students killed in the mass shooting at Michigan State University in due time.

2:12 p.m. — All names of the three victims are released.

Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson and Alex Verner were identified by law enforcement as those who were killed during Monday night's shooting.

Fraser, a sophomore at Michigan State, was from Grosse Pointe; Anderson, a junior at Michigan state, was from Grosse Pointe; and Verner, a junior at Michigan State, was from Clawson.

The investigation continues and the five students who were injured remain in critical condition, according to officials.

