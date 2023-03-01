MSU updates building access requirements after mass shooting on campus

Starting later this month, most buildings on the East Lansing campus will require key card access after regular hours. The university is also adding more cameras.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University announced public safety changes Wednesday after a gunman opened fire on the East Lansing campus.

The shooting happened Monday, Feb. 13 when 43-year-old Anthony McRae fired shots in two areas of campus, killing three and wounding five. Authorities said 20-year-old Brian Fraser, 19-year-old Arielle Anderson and 20-year-old Alexandria Verner were all killed in the violence.

University officials listened to public safety and campus leaders, students, faculty and staff for suggestions after the deadly shooting, and Interim President Teresa Woodruff outlined new safety measures.

Here are the four areas the university is updating its policy: building access, classroom and door locks, camera coverage expansion and mandatory training.

“The actions we are outlining today position us on a path to reclaim our sense of safety that was so violently taken away from our community,” said Woodruff. “These steps will provide more robust security on campus while better preparing our community to respond in these unfortunate situations.”

Building access

Effective March 13, most buildings on the East Lansing campus will require key card access by current students, faculty or staff members from 6 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. the next day. Accommodations will be made for public events that take place on campus.

Door locks

The university will begin outfitting 1,300 classrooms on campus with an appropriate lock system that allows instructors to secure classrooms while maintaining building and fire code compliance and allowing first responders to enter the spaces in the event of an emergency. University leaders identified the fall 2023 semester as the goal to have this measure in place. Other doors outside of classroom settings may also be considered for additional safety measures.

Camera expansion

MSU will expand its camera network of more than 2,000 to include additional cameras throughout campus, including academic buildings and Green Light phones already on campus, to provide adequate monitoring coverage. Simultaneously, MSU Police and Public Safety is proceeding with its project to centralize the oversight of all cameras and security systems.

Mandatory training

While the university has voluntary active violence training available through MSU Police and Public Safety, it will begin requiring all students, faculty and staff to complete active violence intruder training starting this fall.

The school is also seeking bids for an external after-action review of MSU's response to the shooting.

MSU officials announced that donations from the Spartan Strong fund will be covering hospital expenses and funeral costs for the victims of the shooting. The money will also go toward adding mental health services and increasing campus security measures.

