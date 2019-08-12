EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Spartans are headed to New York City.

Michigan State will face Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 27.

Head Coach Mark Dantonio has led the Spartans to 12 bowl games in 13 seasons and wins in five of the last seven bowl games. The Spartans are 12-16 all-time in bowl games.

The Spartans, who are 6-6, will be playing in the Pinstripe Bowl and against the Demon Deacons for the first time ever. Wake Forest finished 8-4 overall and 4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Last year, MSU lost to Oregon in the Redbox Bowl, 7-6. The Spartans won their final two games this year against Rutgers and Maryland to become bowl eligible.

Kickoff for the game will be at 3:20 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

