WASHINGTON — Duke has survived again in the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 1 overall seed held off Virginia Tech 75-73 in the East Region semifinals, earning a trip to the Elite Eight to face Michigan State. The Blue Devils had to survive a wild final possession for the Hokies, who missed two 3-pointers for the lead then had Ahmed Hill miss a short putaway on a perfectly executed inbounds lob to the lane to end it.

Duke had already survived UCF missing two attempts for the win in a one-point win in the second round last weekend. The Blue Devils also won games against Wake Forest and North Carolina this year by surviving final-play shots each time.

Zion Williamson scored a game-high 23 points, while fellow freshman Tre Jones scores a career-high 22 points with five 3-pointers to compensate for the absence of starter Cam Reddish due to a knee injury.

Kerry Blackshear had 18 points to lead the fourth-seeded Hokies.

UP NEXT

Duke will face Michigan State in the Elite Eight game on Sunday, March 31. This will be be their sixth NCAA Tournament meeting and first since 2015.

