EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State forward Thomas Kithier has a broken nose that is not expected to keep him out of the season-opening game.

Kithier was injured by an inadvertent elbow at practice. He has been cleared to practice and play in games.

The top-ranked Spartans face No. 2 Kentucky on Tuesday in New York. Kithier is a candidate to start at forward. The 6-foot-8 sophomore averaged 1.6 points and 1.3 rebounds while he was used sparingly in 31 games last season.

More MSU stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED: MSU linebacker Joe Bachie declared ineligible after drug test

RELATED: Penn State player suspended for spitting on MSU player

RELATED: No. 25 Michigan State outlasts Indiana 40-31

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.