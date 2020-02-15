WARREN, Mich. — Former Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling faces drug charges after authorities say they found heroin in his vehicle that he planned to sell.

Appling, on parole after serving jail time for gun and resisting-arrest charges, was arraigned Wednesday in a Warren courtroom on charges of delivery or manufacture of less than 50 grams of a controlled substance.

The Macomb Daily reports that officers found 19 grams, or a “golf ball sized” amount of heroin in a bag. Court records say Appling plans to hire a lawyer.

Appling played for Michigan State from 2010-2014 and had two brief contracts with the Orlando Magic.

More MSU stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.