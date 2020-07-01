EAST LANSING, Mich — Michigan State is finally on a bit of a roll.

Cassius Winston scored 32 points with nine assists to lift the Spartans over rival Michigan 87-69 over the weekend.

On Monday, the Spartans moved up six spots to No. 8 in the AP poll. Michigan moved down seven spots to No. 19.

Michigan State was the nation's top-ranked team in the preseason poll, but the Spartans lost to Kentucky, Virginia Tech and Duke. Now, Michigan State is the only Big Ten team without a conference loss.

