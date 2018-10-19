EAST LANSING - Before Saturday night's upset win over Penn State, it had been roughly five years since a Michigan State win prompted a large-scale fire.

Following MSU's victory over Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship on Dec. 7, 2013, close to 1,000 fans headed outside to stand around bonfires of burning furniture. Fifteen people were subsequently arrested, including a dozen students, the East Lansing Police Department reported at the time.

Saturday's crowd paled in comparison, numbering between 50 and 75 people, but the fire that included pieces of furniture was significant, East Lansing Deputy Police Chief Steve Gonzalez said.

At its peak, flames extended six to eight feet into the air, Gonzalez said.

No arrests were made related to Saturday night's fire. When officers arrived on the scene after getting calls about a fire, everyone scattered, Gonzalez said.

"From my understanding, the crowd size was fairly small compared to past years when thousands of people gathered," he said.

In order to arrest someone in that situation, an officer has to catch them starting the fire. Someone standing within 300 feet of a fire can also be cited for violating a city ordinance. However, that ordinance was changed in 2016 after 54B District Court Judge Andrea Larkin ruled the ordinance as previously written was unconstitutional.

Police now must announce to those gathered that they are in violation of city ordinance and give them a chance to disperse.

"I think there's this notion out there that it's part of the college experience, which, it's fair to say, it's not part of the college experience," Gonzalez said. "It's not a tradition in East Lansing or at MSU to be involved."

The years since the last major incident means current students haven't been around for a significant incident of property destruction in the wake of an MSU win, Gonzalez said.

Saturday's win makes this weekend's game against the University of Michigan — traditionally the biggest of the year — even more significant, Dennis Martell, chair of MSU's Celebrations Committee said.

"It's U of M," Martell said. "There are folks that say you could lose other games but beat U of M, and that kind of thing makes your season."

MSU, local police and others are in the midst of an education campaign centered around game day best practices like staying with friends and limiting alcohol consumption.

"Any student who is found responsible for participating in an unlawful assembly or riot is subject to disciplinary sanctions, including suspension or expulsion from his/her school," a flyer distributed by the university warns.

Several factors at play on Saturday favor a less volatile atmosphere on and near campus. A noon start is ideal, Martell said. So too is the forecast, which calls for cooler temperatures and a chance of rain.

Just because no arrests were made Saturday doesn't mean someone who started the fire is off the hook.

"Our detective bureau will eventually look at photos on social media to determine if they can identify people that actually started the fire or fueled the fire and take appropriate action," Gonzalez said.

