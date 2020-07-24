Entire MSU football team to quarantine for 2 weeks because of positive COVID-19 cases

The university set up designated areas to house student athletes who are quarantining.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University announced Friday that the entire football team will be quarantining for 14 days after another staff member and one student athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

They tested positive on Thursday, July 23.

As a part of the department's plan to return to campus, student athletes are required to quarantine when coming into close contact with an individual who tests positive for coronavirus.

Surveillance testing was conducted on Wednesday, July 22 and will be repeated before they return to workouts. An MSU football staff member also tested positive earlier in the week.

