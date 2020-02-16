EAST LANSING, Mich. — Anthony Cowan scored 11 of his 24 points in the final two-plus minutes, helping No. 9 Maryland beat Michigan State 67-60 with a strong finish.

The Terrapins scored the final 14 points of the game after trailing by seven with three-plus minutes to play Saturday night.

Cowan had the last 11 points on three 3-pointers and two free throws.

The Spartans trailed by as much as 15 points in the first half and by eight early in the second half before making a surge to take the lead.

Michigan State's Xavier Tillman had 18 points and 11 rebounds.

