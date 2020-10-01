EAST LANSING, Mich. — Cassius Winston scored 18 of his 27 points in the second half to lead No. 8 Michigan State to a 74-58 win over Minnesota.

Xavier Tillman finished with 19 points, a career-high 16 rebounds and five blocks for Michigan State.

The Spartans led by just four points at halftime before pulling away for their eighth straight win Thursday night. They stayed atop the Big Ten standings as the only team without a conference loss.

The Golden Gophers were very competitive in the first half, which had five lead changes and five ties. Minnesota's Daniel Oturu had 22 points.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.