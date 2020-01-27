MINNEAPOLIS — Cassius Winston had 18 points and eight assists to help 11th-ranked Michigan State cruise to a second victory over Minnesota in three weeks.
The Spartans beat the Gophers 70-52.
Xavier Tillman added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Spartans, who bounced back from a loss at Indiana three days ago.
They stayed in a first-place tie in the Big Ten with Illinois. Michigan State held the Gophers to season lows in field goal and 3-point percentage.
Daniel Oturu led the Gophers with 19 points. Minnesota took its first home loss in Big Ten play this season.
