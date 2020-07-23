MSU pauses football workouts after staff test positive for COVID-19

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Athletics confirmed Wednesday that the university's football team is pausing workers after a staff member tested for positive for COVID-19.
According to a statement from the school, the team was preparing for the start of the 20-hour week when they discovered the case.
Surveillance COVID-19 testing was conducted on all staff members over the weekend and on Wednesday afternoon, the student-athletes were tested.
MSU said late Wednesday afternoon, after testing on student-athletes had been completed, one staff member received a positive result.
The program said it will pause workouts and will not start the 20-hour weeks until all all the surveillance testing results are complete.
