Going into his final season at Michigan State, Brian Lewerke admits he’s feeling the pressure. After an injury filled season in 2018, the Spartan quarterback wants to show everyone he’s returned to form. He also wants to lead his team back to greatness.

"How people remember you is how your senior season was," Lewerke said at Monday's MSU Media Day. "They remember 2019 and say 'That was a good year.' They are going to remember the senor class of that year. That’s kind of our focus of the senior class and the whole team, just to make this the best year that we can."

As he enters the 2019 season, Lewerke says he’s now 100% healthy. The shoulder injury that affected his play last year appears to be a thing of the past. In fact, head coach Mark Dantonio says he’s got an added pep in his early in fall camp.

"There are a lot of things that are out of his control. There are a lot of things that are in control. The thing I look for is can you lead and will you lead? And right now he’s doing that," said Dantonio

MSU is being tight-lipped on how their offense will look this season under new offensive coordinator Brad Salem. One thing they did reveal at media day however is that Lewerke will be asked to run more. He says he’s ready to start moving.

"I think I’m decently fast," he said. "I would say I’m faster than most quarterbacks. Hopefully, I can use that a little more to my advantage."

He definitely sounds like the old Lewerke. The Spartans are hoping he plays like him too.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.







