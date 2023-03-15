Here are all of the first responders who responded to Michigan State mass shooting

The Kent County Sheriff's Office and Grand Rapids Police Department sent law enforcement to the East Lansing campus to help after learning about the shooting.

EAST LANSING, Mich.

That's the message that Michigan State University Police shared Wednesday for dozens of law enforcement and emergency personnel who responded to the mass shooting on campus last month.

The shooting happened Monday, Feb. 13 when 43-year-old Anthony McRae fired shots in two areas of campus, killing three and wounding five.

The violence claimed the lives of 20-year-old Alexandria Verner, 19-year-old Arielle Anderson and 20-year-old Brian Fraser. Last week, the University said all three will receive posthumous bachelor's degrees in their field of study.

Three of the students are now recovering outside of the hospital, while the two others remain hospitalized.

"The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety (MSU DPPS) would like to sincerely thank all the law enforcement, fire, and EMS agencies that responded to campus during the active violence incident on Feb. 13, 2023," said the department, which recently announced Chris Rozman to take over as chief.

"In total, 44 law enforcement and 28 fire/EMS agencies responded. Many of the following agencies came to campus to provide life-saving measures without question and without being asked. MSU DPPS is grateful for the partnerships and collaboration throughout the first responder community."

Between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14, Ingham County dispatchers fielded 2,100 phone calls, with 1,450 being 911 calls.

This is equal to about 2.5 days' worth of calls dispatchers usually get.

Police officers had 3,136 radio "push to talks" with dispatchers. "Push to talk" is the way a police officer communicates with a dispatcher on their two-way radio system.

You can see the list here:

Law Enforcement Agencies

Auburn Hills Police Department

Bath Township Police Department

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF)

Charlotte Police Department

Clinton County Emergency Management

Clinton County Sheriff’s Office

Clinton County Special Operations Team (SOT)

Dewitt Police Department

Dewitt Township Police Department

East Lansing Police Department

Eaton County Sheriff’s Office

Eaton Rapids Police Department

Kent County Sheriff’s Office

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

Grand Ledge Police Department

Grand Rapids Police Department

Green Oak Township Police Department

Hamburg Township Police Department

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)

Howell Police Department

Ingham County Animal Control

Ingham County Emergency Management

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office

Ingham County 9-1-1 Central Dispatch

Ingham Regional Special Response Team (SRT)

Lansing Police Department

Lansing Police Special Tactics and Rescue Team (START)

Lansing Township Police Department

Livingston County Sheriff’s Office

Livingston County SWAT

Livingston Regional SWAT

Leslie Police Department

Mason Police Department

Meridian Township Police Department

Michigan Department of Attorney General

Michigan State Police MSP Aviation MSP Brighton Post MSP Bomb Squad MSP Canine Team MSP Emergency Support Team MSP Lansing Post MSP Jackson Post MSP First District Headquarters MSP 1st District Fugitive Team MSP 2nd District IRT

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office

Ovid Police Department

Potterville Police Department

Shiawassee County Emergency Management

St. Johns Police Department

U.S. Border Patrol

U.S. Marshal’s Office

Williamston Police Department

Fire/EMS Agencies

Brandon Township Fire Department

Canton Fire Department

Clinton Area Ambulance

Dearborn Fire Department

Dearborn Heights Fire Department

Delhi Township Fire Department

Delta Township Fire and EMS

DeWitt Township Fire Department

East Lansing Fire Department

Grand Ledge Fire and EMS

Groveland Township Fire Department

Huron Valley Ambulance (HVA)

Highland Township Fire Department

Independence Township Fire Department

Lansing Fire Department

Lansing Township Fire Department

Livingston County EMS

Livonia Fire Department

Mercy Ambulance

Meridian Township Fire Department

Mobile Medical Response (MMR)

NIESA Ambulance/Williamston Fire Department

Northville Township Fire Department

Oakland Township Fire Department

Oxford Fire Department

Rochester Hills Fire Department

Springfield Township Fire Department

Windsor Township Fire and EMS

THANK YOU: We would like to sincerely thank all the law enforcement, fire, and EMS agencies that responded to campus during the active violence incident on Feb. 13. #SpartanStrong



View the full list of agencies here: https://t.co/kyBMruyVxL pic.twitter.com/JhuFiLAOjU — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) March 15, 2023

MSU DPPS said some agencies may be missing from this list. If you are aware of an additional agency that responded, please email the agency name to Communications Manager Dana Whyte at WhyteD@dpps.msu.edu to be added to the list above.

