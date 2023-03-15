Here are all of the first responders who responded to Michigan State mass shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Thank you.
That's the message that Michigan State University Police shared Wednesday for dozens of law enforcement and emergency personnel who responded to the mass shooting on campus last month.
The shooting happened Monday, Feb. 13 when 43-year-old Anthony McRae fired shots in two areas of campus, killing three and wounding five.
The violence claimed the lives of 20-year-old Alexandria Verner, 19-year-old Arielle Anderson and 20-year-old Brian Fraser. Last week, the University said all three will receive posthumous bachelor's degrees in their field of study.
Three of the students are now recovering outside of the hospital, while the two others remain hospitalized.
"The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety (MSU DPPS) would like to sincerely thank all the law enforcement, fire, and EMS agencies that responded to campus during the active violence incident on Feb. 13, 2023," said the department, which recently announced Chris Rozman to take over as chief.
"In total, 44 law enforcement and 28 fire/EMS agencies responded. Many of the following agencies came to campus to provide life-saving measures without question and without being asked. MSU DPPS is grateful for the partnerships and collaboration throughout the first responder community."
Between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14, Ingham County dispatchers fielded 2,100 phone calls, with 1,450 being 911 calls.
This is equal to about 2.5 days' worth of calls dispatchers usually get.
Police officers had 3,136 radio "push to talks" with dispatchers. "Push to talk" is the way a police officer communicates with a dispatcher on their two-way radio system.
You can see the list here:
Law Enforcement Agencies
- Auburn Hills Police Department
- Bath Township Police Department
- Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF)
- Charlotte Police Department
- Clinton County Emergency Management
- Clinton County Sheriff’s Office
- Clinton County Special Operations Team (SOT)
- Dewitt Police Department
- Dewitt Township Police Department
- East Lansing Police Department
- Eaton County Sheriff’s Office
- Eaton Rapids Police Department
- Kent County Sheriff’s Office
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)
- Grand Ledge Police Department
- Grand Rapids Police Department
- Green Oak Township Police Department
- Hamburg Township Police Department
- Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)
- Howell Police Department
- Ingham County Animal Control
- Ingham County Emergency Management
- Ingham County Sheriff’s Office
- Ingham County 9-1-1 Central Dispatch
- Ingham Regional Special Response Team (SRT)
- Lansing Police Department
- Lansing Police Special Tactics and Rescue Team (START)
- Lansing Township Police Department
- Livingston County Sheriff’s Office
- Livingston County SWAT
- Livingston Regional SWAT
- Leslie Police Department
- Mason Police Department
- Meridian Township Police Department
- Michigan Department of Attorney General
- Michigan State Police
- MSP Aviation
- MSP Brighton Post
- MSP Bomb Squad
- MSP Canine Team
- MSP Emergency Support Team
- MSP Lansing Post
- MSP Jackson Post
- MSP First District Headquarters
- MSP 1st District Fugitive Team
- MSP 2nd District IRT
- Oakland County Sheriff’s Office
- Ovid Police Department
- Potterville Police Department
- Shiawassee County Emergency Management
- St. Johns Police Department
- U.S. Border Patrol
- U.S. Marshal’s Office
- Williamston Police Department
Fire/EMS Agencies
- Brandon Township Fire Department
- Canton Fire Department
- Clinton Area Ambulance
- Dearborn Fire Department
- Dearborn Heights Fire Department
- Delhi Township Fire Department
- Delta Township Fire and EMS
- DeWitt Township Fire Department
- East Lansing Fire Department
- Grand Ledge Fire and EMS
- Groveland Township Fire Department
- Huron Valley Ambulance (HVA)
- Highland Township Fire Department
- Independence Township Fire Department
- Lansing Fire Department
- Lansing Township Fire Department
- Livingston County EMS
- Livonia Fire Department
- Mercy Ambulance
- Meridian Township Fire Department
- Mobile Medical Response (MMR)
- NIESA Ambulance/Williamston Fire Department
- Northville Township Fire Department
- Oakland Township Fire Department
- Oxford Fire Department
- Rochester Hills Fire Department
- Springfield Township Fire Department
- Windsor Township Fire and EMS
MSU DPPS said some agencies may be missing from this list. If you are aware of an additional agency that responded, please email the agency name to Communications Manager Dana Whyte at WhyteD@dpps.msu.edu to be added to the list above.
