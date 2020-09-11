Michigan State's Tom Izzo tests positive for COVID-19

The men's basketball head coach tested positive Monday morning.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Athletics announced Monday that Tom Izzo, the men's basketball coach, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The athletic department said during daily testing on Monday morning Izzo had a presumptive positive result from a rapid test.

Izzo can return to the team in person following a 10-day isolation period on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Associate head coach Dwayne Stephens will be running practices during Izzo's isolation.

No other members of the basketball program have tested positive since the Big Ten daily antigen testing start on Oct. 26. Izzo tested negative every day until Monday.

“This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. Although I have some minor symptoms, I remain in good health. I’ve been extremely diligent for many months now, wearing my mask in public and around the office, while adhering to social distancing guidelines. I’ve been racking my brain, trying to figure out if there was a time where I let my guard down for just an instance. And while I haven’t identified any area of exposure, what I have determined is that this shows the power of the virus. You’d be hard pressed to find a coach who’s taken more precautions than I have, following all the protocols put in place by our medical team, and yet I still contracted the virus," Izzo said in a statement.

He said he will be able to use technology to stay in contact with staff and players. Izzo also said he has "plenty of time to watch film."

“I appreciate the support from my family, my team and the Michigan State fan base, but if I could ask for one favor, I’d urge everyone to continue to listen to the medical experts and follow their advice. I’m proof that no one is immune, but I still believe that there are steps everyone can take to reduce their chances of contracting the virus," his statement continued.

