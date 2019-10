ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Michigan State guard Cassius Winston is the unanimous pick for Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year.

The vote by media announced Wednesday was hardly a surprise considering Winston was selected Big Ten Player of the Year last season. He averaged 18.8 points and 7.5 assists as a junior while leading the Spartans to the Big Ten regular-season and tournament championships and the Final Four.

Maryland's Anthony Cowan Jr. and Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson were unanimous picks for the preseason all-conference team along with Winston. Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu, Iowa's Joe Wieskamp, Maryland's Jalen Smith, Michigan's Zavier Simpson, Michigan State's Xavier Tillman, Penn State's Lamar Stevens and Purdue's Nojel Eastern were also selected.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.