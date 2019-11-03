Michigan State's Cassius Winston has been officially named the Big Ten Player of the Year.

Winston led his team to a share of the Big Ten Championship in Saturday's game against Michigan. His play solidified what many have said all season, that Winston was the best player in the conference. On Monday, it was made official.

The MSU player is the ninth Spartan to receive the honor—the most of any school in the league.

Winston finished fourth in the Big Ten in scoring at 19 points per game, while also averaging 7.6 assists per game as well.

Only Maurice Ager and Denzel Valentine have averaged more points in a season under Tom Izzo. The junior was also named a first-team All-American by Sporting News and a first team all-big ten selection.

