Fauci, Cook, Hruby to usher Michigan State University graduation this year

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University has announced the current and former national officials who will usher their graduation ceremony for the 2022-2023 school year.

Their graduation ceremony on May 5 will be attended by Jill Hruby, Lisa Cook and Anthony Fauci, officials said in a press release.

Hruby, the undersecretary for nuclear security for the U.S. Department of Energy and administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration, will address the master’s and educational specialist degree recipients at 9 a.m. University officials say she will receive an honorary Doctor of Science degree for her work.

Cook, who is the first Black woman to become a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and is on MSU faculty, will speak to undergraduate degree candidates at 1 p.m. She will receive an honorary Doctor of Humanities for her work in the economic and financial sectors.

Fauci, the former chief medical adviser to the president and past director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will give a speech to doctoral candidates at 3:30 p.m. He will also receive an honorary Doctor of Humanities for his work in public health.

“In awarding honorary degrees, these notable leaders join the class of 2023 as beacons of excellence in our Spartans futures,” said MSU Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D. “Their stories from their college careers and early commitment to creating a better tomorrow will resonate and inspire graduating Spartans as they take this next step in their journey to change Michigan and the world.”

The speeches will all be at the Breslin Student Events Center located at 534 Birch Road. They will be livestreamed on Michigan State's commencement website here.

Graduation ceremonies are set to begin on May 4 and continue through May 13.

