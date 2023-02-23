One of five MSU shooting victims now home from the hospital, one remains in critical condition

The other four students remain in the hospital with one still listed in critical condition.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — One of the five students hospitalized after the mass shooting on Michigan State University's campus will get to finish their recovery at home, according to the latest update from MSU Police and Sparrow Hospital.

MSU Police and Public Safety tweeted the update Thursday, saying one of the students previously in serious condition, was discharged by the hospital.

The other four remain in the hospital, and one is still listed in critical condition.

One student remains in fair condition, while two others are in serious but stable condition.

The students have been in the hospital since Monday, Feb. 13, when a 43-year-old gunman opened fire in Berkey Hall and again in the MSU Union.

Identified as Anthony McRae, the gunman was later located in Lansing after an hours-long search. He turned the gun on himself when approached by police.

Three students were killed in the shooting. 20-year-old Brian Fraser and 20-year-old Alexandria Verner were both laid to rest last weekend. The funeral for 19-year-old Arielle Anderson was held Tuesday.

John Hao, one of the students recovering in the hospital, was shot in the back. The bullet severed his spinal cord and critically injured his lungs. This will leave him paralyzed from the chest down. A GoFundMe started by Hao's roommate has raised about $350,000.

MSU junior Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez also remains in the hospital. Her family says she was shot twice and five of her organs were impacted. Her spleen couldn't be salvaged after the shooting and was removed. Her lungs, colon, stomach and diaphragm were also damaged.

Her family says Guadalupe is able to get around with a walker, but she has experienced emotional distress after the shooting. They wrote that the first question she asked was, "How are my classmates?"

A GoFundMe has raised over $460,000 for her family.

Last week, MSU officials announced the Spartan Strong fund, which has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars, will be partially used to cover funeral costs and hospital bills for the victims. The money will also go toward mental health resources and increased campus security measures.

