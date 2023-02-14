West Michigan sends group of mental health professionals to help Michigan State

A team of 20 mental health professionals from West Michigan is supporting students, faculty and Michigan State University community members after the mass shooting.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A group of mental health professionals from West Michigan is extending their services to those impacted by the mass shooting on the campus of Michigan State University Monday night.

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services deployed a team of 20 therapists and counselors who have specialty training in crisis counseling.

They are now able to support students, faculty and MSU community members impacted by the tragedy in East Lansing.

Three students, later identified as Brian Fraser, Alexandria Verner and Arielle Diamond Anderson, died in the shooting. Five others are fighting for their lives in a Lansing hospital.

Authorities said the gunman took his own life as police closed in.

Normal university operations will resume Thursday, Feb. 16. Officials in the hours after the shooting said on-campus classes and activities would be canceled for about 48 hours.

Classes, however — online and in person — are canceled through Friday, Feb. 17. They will resume Monday, Feb. 20.

Free and confidential crisis counseling is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at the following contacts:

Students: Call 517-355-8270 and press "1" at the prompt

Community Mental Health: 517-346-8460

