ALL CLEAR | Man with a knife sparks Michigan State campus alert

The Michigan State University Police sent out an alert Wednesday afternoon about a person seen on campus armed with a knife. He was later found and arrested.
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University Police have issued an "all clear" after they sent out a shelter-in-place notice regarding a person spotted with a knife on campus Wednesday.

Just before 1 p.m., MSU authorities said someone reported seeing a man armed with a knife near West Circle Drive. He was wearing a gray hoodie, a black mask, black pants and a beige coat, police said. 

At the time, authorities said anyone in the area should secure-in-place.

He was last seen in the area of Grand River and Ramp 6 but around 1:20 p.m., East Lansing Police found the person downtown and took him into custody. 

There is no longer a threat to campus, MSU Police said, and no one was hurt. 

This comes about a month after a gunman opened fire on campus, killing three and wounding five students. 

