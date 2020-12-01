WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue got 16 points from Trevion Williams and relied on a staunch defense to pull off a 71-42 upset over No. 8 Michigan State.

The victory ends the Boilermakers' two-game losing streak.

It's also Purdue's second victory over a Top 10 foe this season and its 15th consecutive home win over a Big Ten opponent.

Cassius Winston led the Spartans with 10 points but also had nine turnovers.

The Spartans' eight-game winning streak came to an end. Michigan State finished with a season-low point total and lost for the first time since Dec. 3.

