MSU to introduce metal detectors at Spartan Stadium this weekend

The metal detectors will be in place for MSU's football game on Sept. 9 vs. Richmond.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Buying a beer at Spartan Stadium won't be the only new feature coming to Michigan State's campus this fall.

School officials shared Wednesday they'll be adding walk-through metal detectors at Spartan Stadium, bolstering their safety and security measures.

The metal detectors are expected to be in place for the MSU football game on Sept. 9 vs. Richmond.

"We are committed to continuing to enhance our safety and security portfolio at Michigan State University,” said Vice President and Chief Safety Officer Marlon Lynch. “This new addition to Spartan Stadium will continue to make sure the venue remains safe for all to enjoy.”

If you plan to attend a football game this year, you're encouraged to arrive early to expedite the entry process.

When you enter Spartan Stadium, you will not have to initially remove items from your pockets unless the metal detector alarms.

In this case, the school said guests would be checked out individually with a security wand.

Walk-through metal detectors are already in place at Breslin Center. There are also plans in place to add metal detectors to the Wharton Center, Munn Ice Arena and the MSU Tennis Center.

MSU Police and Public Safety manage the metal detectors, and fans can get safety updates on game day by texting SPARTANFB23 to 888777.

MSU recently approved alcohol sales at campus sporting events.

Michigan State is the 13th Big Ten university to sell or announce plans to sell alcohol in athletic venues and the 10th university to offer alcohol throughout its football stadium.

MSU says they plan to begin alcohol sales at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16 in the Spartan's game against the University of Washington, pending licensing approval from the state.

Other games mentioned in the amendment include:

Sep. 23 - Michigan State University vs. University of Maryland

Oct. 21 - Michigan State University vs. University of Michigan

Nov. 4 - Michigan State University vs. University of Nebraska

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.