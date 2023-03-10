MSU Police release note found on shooter, offer more detailed timeline of violence

Included in the update are redacted images of the note shooter Anthony McRae had in his pocket when Lansing Police confronted him after the violence.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — WARNING: The contents of this story contain information and images that may not be suitable for all readers. Discretion is advised.

Michigan State University Police and Public Safety on Friday shared an updated detailed timeline, the notes found on the shooter and a map showing the thousands of 911 calls dispatchers fielded during the February mass shooting on campus.

The shooting happened Monday, Feb. 13 when 43-year-old Anthony McRae fired shots in two areas of campus, killing three and wounding five.

The violence claimed the lives of 20-year-old Alexandria Verner, 19-year-old Arielle Anderson and 20-year-old Brian Fraser. Last week the University said all three will receive posthumous bachelor's degrees in their field of study.

Three of the students are now recovering outside of the hospital, while the two others remain hospitalized.

UPDATE: @SparrowHealth has updated the conditions of the hospitalized students:



• 2 students have been discharged (previously serious, but stable)



• 1 student was previously discharged



• 1 student is in fair condition



• 1 student remains in critical condition pic.twitter.com/EO7Fin1r2b — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) March 3, 2023

Since the shooting, MSU officials have taken measures to increase campus security, including additional on-campus security cameras and keycard access to most buildings during evening hours.

The school is also seeking bids for an external after-action review of MSU's response to the shooting.

You can see Friday's updated report here.

Updated Timeline

Here is the latest timeline of events law enforcement shared for what happened on Feb. 13, 2023:

8:18 p.m. – First shots fired call at Berkey Hall received by Ingham County 911

– First shots fired call at Berkey Hall received by Ingham County 911 8:20 p.m. – Officers entered Berkey Hall

– Officers entered Berkey Hall 8:24 p.m. – McRae entered the Union

– McRae entered the Union 8:26 p.m. – First report of shooting at the Union

– First report of shooting at the Union 8:26 p.m. – McRae exited the Union and left campus

– McRae exited the Union and left campus 8:27 p.m. – Officers arrived at the Union

– Officers arrived at the Union 8:30 p.m. – First emergency alert notification sent

– First emergency alert notification sent 8:31 p.m. – Second emergency alert notification sent

– Second emergency alert notification sent 11:18 p.m. – Photo of suspect shared on MSU DPPS social media

– Photo of suspect shared on MSU DPPS social media 11:35 p.m. – Ingham County 911 receives call of person matching the description walking on Lake Lansing Rd near High St in the City of Lansing

– Ingham County 911 receives call of person matching the description walking on Lake Lansing Rd near High St in the City of Lansing 11:49 p.m. – Officers approach McRae and he shoots himself

As part of the ongoing investigation, McRae’s route once he left campus is still being reviewed and finalized by law enforcement.

911 Calls

Between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14, Ingham County dispatchers fielded 2,100 phone calls, with 1,450 being 911 calls.

This is equal to about 2.5 days' worth of calls dispatchers usually get.

Police officers had 3,136 radio "push to talks" with dispatchers. "Push to talk" is the way a police officer communicates with a dispatcher on their two-way radio system.

This campus map shows the 911 calls dispatchers took over that five-hour period.

Note found on McRae

About 17 minutes after authorities publicized the photo of the shooting suspect, a woman in Lansing spotted the shooter walking by her house.

She called 911 to report the sighting and authorities found McRae quickly.

When confronted, McRae took his own life.

Detectives found two handguns, ammunition and a note containing a possible motive for the attack. Police said it appeared from the note that McRae felt he had been slighted in some way by people or businesses, adding that he had no connection to the victims or the school and had worked at a grocery chain warehouse.

Law enforcement said the following notes were found in his pocket. Police said they are redacting portions of the note to protect the privacy of some outside entities.

WARNING: The contents of the following images are disturbing and contain profanity.

McRae says in the note he was acting with others, but investigators from MSU DPPS, Michigan State Police and the FBI believe he acted alone, and his claim is unfounded.

MSU Police and Public Safety is continuing to investigate this incident and will provide additional updates as they become available.

MSU officials announced donations from the Spartan Strong fund will be covering hospital expenses and funeral costs for the victims of the shooting. The money will also go toward adding mental health services and increasing campus security measures.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, there is help available:

MSU Student Health Services. General info: 517-884-6526; Nurse on-call: 517-353-9165

MSU Employee Assistance Program. EAP is a confidential, free counseling service for employees: 517-355-4506, eap@msu.edu.

Counseling and Psychiatry Services. CAPS is the place for students seeking help for a wide range of health concerns.

MSU Department of Psychiatry. Psychiatry Clinic: 517-353-3070

