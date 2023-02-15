Vigils planned to support MSU community after mass shooting

Communities across Michigan will hold vigils this week to help uplift those impacted by the shooting.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — In the wake of the mass shooting that killed three and injured five at Michigan State University, vigils are planned to remember the three students lost.

Three Michigan State University students were killed after a gunman opened fire at two locations on the East Lansing campus on Monday.

Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson and Alex Verner were identified by police as the students allegedly killed by 43-year-old shooter Anthony McRae.

The five other students injured in the shooting remain in the hospital in critical condition.

On Tuesday, MSU received support from state leaders, other universities, police departments and more. Several vigils were held on Tuesday to uplift the community and remember the victims, and additional vigils are planned for this week.

Clawson Public Schools, which Verner attended, held their first candlelight vigil on Tuesday. Two more vigils will be held on Wednesday and Thursday beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Clawson football field in Metro Detroit.

Grosse Point Memorial Church will also hold a prayer vigil at 7 p.m. Wednesday to help support the MSU community. Fraser and Anderson were both from Grosse Point.

MSU will be holding another vigil Wednesday at 6 p.m. at The Rock. Attendees will hear from school leaders like interim president Teresa Woodruff as well as student leaders. It will focus on "supporting and nurturing our entire community as the healing process slowly begins," the university said in a press release.

Free and confidential crisis counseling is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at the following contacts:

Students: Call 517-355-8270 and press "1" at the prompt

Community Mental Health: 517-346-8460

