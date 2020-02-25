EAST LANSING, Mich. — Grand Rapids native and Michigan State University basketball forward Xavier Tillman changed the name on his jersey to Tillman Sr. after the birth of his second baby, Xavier Justis Tillman Jr., according to a tweet from the MSU basketball page.

Tillman Jr. was born on Monday, Feb. 17.

"I will shape you in my image, you shall be loved, respected and cherished. I love you Xavier Justis Tillman Jr. welcome to the world," Tillman Sr. wrote in the post.

Tuesday, the MSU basketball page tweeted a photo of Tillman Sr.'s new jersey with the caption: "SR. #SpartanDawg."

Newborn Tillman Jr. is Tillman Sr. and his wife Tamia Tillman's second child. Their daughter, Yanni Tillman, was born three years ago. In an interview with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, he said the birth of his daughter changed his life.

"When I come home and I get to see her face light up that's probably the best part," he said.

Read more: He's an MSU student, athlete and dad. And Xavier Tillman couldn't be happier.

Tillman Sr. said he loves being a father. "You'll sit here and then once your baby comes out and you see them, you'll say, 'oh my gosh I would do anything to provide for this baby'," he said.

Related video:

More sports stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.





