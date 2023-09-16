No. 1 Ferris State falls to Montana 17-10

The Bulldogs built a 10-3 halftime lead against FCS's 11th-ranked Grizzlies, however came up short in the end by a single score.

MISSOULA, Mont. — The nation's top-ranked Ferris State University Bulldogs battled one of the premier and storied FCS programs in the country to the wire on Saturday (Sept. 16) night, but fell short 17-10 to Montana in front of a near sellout crowd at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula

Ferris State gave up a pair of short third-quarter scoring drives to Montana covering 40 and 30 yards before trying to rally in the final period. FSU got down inside the Montana five-yard line in the final quarter before the drive stalled and had one final possession following a defensive stop that reached the Montana 20-yard line.

The Bulldogs outgained Montana 285 to 189 yards offensively in the setback, which included 156 passing for FSU and 129 on the ground.

The matchup was the first-ever meeting between the two programs and FSU's first contest versus an FCS school in 10 years. The loss snapped Ferris State's 28-game road winning streak dating back to 2017.