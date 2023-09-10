No. 1 Ferris State survives Ashland 38-28

The Bulldogs trailed 21-10 at halftime.

ASHLAND, Ohio — The Ferris State University Bulldogs, ranked #1 in the country, withstood a big road challenge on Saturday (Sept. 9) night as FSU rallied back in the second half for a 38-28 win at 16th-ranked Ashland.

The Bulldogs trailed 21-10 at halftime, but got a big performance in the second half from sophomore quarterback Carson Gulker to rally for the win, moving to 2-0 on the year.

Gulker ran for a game-high 138 yards rushing and two scores while throwing for 121 yards and three TD's in the victory. His 54-yard throw to junior receiver Tyrese Hunt-Thompson late in the third pulled FSU within 28-24 and he 50-yard strike to start the fourth to senior wideout Xavier Wade gave the Bulldogs a 31-28 lead they would not relinquish. He finished off the scoring with a four-yard run in the final 30 seconds to seal the win.

The victory was FSU's 28th consecutive road win dating back to its last road setback at Ashland in 2017.