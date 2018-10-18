EAST LANSING — Michigan State's beloved Sparty statue has remained safe during rivalry week, but the surrounding area has not, police said.

Michigan State University Police were called Tuesday just before 4 a.m. to the area of the Sparty statue for a report of vandalism, Capt. Doug Monette said.

They found a blue "M" spray painted on the sidewalk near the statue, likely in support of the University of Michigan.

Monette said the investigation is open and ongoing.

Students camp out around Sparty to protect the statue during the week before the Michigan and Michigan State game. Called "Sparty Watch," Spartan Marching Band members keep an eye out for any Wolverines who may attempt to vandalize the statue.

On Wednesday night, head football coach Mark Dantonio brought several boxes of pizza to the students camped out around Sparty, according to the Big Ten Network

The Sparty Statue must be protected at all costs. @DantonioMark brought rations to the troops to keep morale high. #RivalryWeek 💚🍕 pic.twitter.com/bnoI6TWwpk — Michigan St. on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) October 17, 2018

