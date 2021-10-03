U of M, MSU make jumps in AP rankings

The Wolverines are inside the top 10, while the Spartans are just on the outside looking in.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Wolverines have cracked the Associated Press' top 10 college football teams.

Following their win at Wisconsin this past weekend, U of M jumped five spots and is now ninth best team in the country.

This is Michigan's best showing in the poll since the second week of the 2019 season, when they were seventh in the nation.

Meanwhile, Michigan State also took a jump in the rankings.

Following their win over Western Kentucky, the Spartans moved six spots and are are now 11th in the latest AP poll.

Just like U of M, MSU is up 5-0 so far this season.

The Wolverines play at Nebraska this Saturday, while the Spartans travel to New Jersey to play Rutgers.

RELATED VIDEO: University of Michigan ranked 19th best team in new poll, beating MSU

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.