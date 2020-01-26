ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Ayo Dosunmu hit a contested jumper from the free throw line with 0.5 seconds remaining to give No. 21 Illinois a 64-62 victory over Michigan.

The Illini moved into sole possession of first place in the Big Ten for the moment, and they extended their winning streak to six with a hard-fought victory over the Wolverines.

Michigan has lost four in a row and may again be without forward Isaiah Livers because of an injury.

Dosunmu finished with 27 points

Zavier Simpson scored 17 for Michigan. Livers returned from a six-game absence but was hurt again in the second half.

