Isaiah Livers will return to U-M Basketball next season

"What a crazy couple of months. However, I have learned a great deal from this process, and I'm extremely excited to return to Ann Arbor."

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — University of Michigan men's basketball player Isaiah Livers will be back in Ann Arbor for his senior year.

Livers made the word official Friday and said he would remove his name from the 2020 NBA Draft.

"What a crazy couple of months. However, I have learned a great deal from this process, and I'm extremely excited to return to Ann Arbor," said Livers. "My family and I are so appreciative of Coach Howard and all the staff for letting us really explore my dream of playing in the NBA."

In his three seasons in Ann Arbor, Livers has played in 96 career games and compiled an 82-27 record. He said Friday he was excited to don the maize and blue again in the coming season.

run it back one more time 〽️ pic.twitter.com/piEqsu6Zsv — Isaiah Livers (@isaiah__02) July 17, 2020

"We have unfinished business in Ann Arbor. I cannot wait to do everything I can and help lead this team to great things," he said.

Before last year's season was canceled to COVID-19, Livers was leading the Wolverines with 12.9 points per game .

Livers was one of two Wolverines to explore the possibilities of entering the 2020 NBA Draft early. Wolverine guard Franz Wagner announced in late April he would return for this sophomore season.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE: