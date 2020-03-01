ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh was hired five years ago at Michigan to restore glory for college football's winningest program. It might happen, but it hasn't yet.

His record is marred by a winless record against Ohio State and four straight bowl game losses.

Harbaugh insists the future is bright. He says he feels good about some of the young players that got experience this season.

Michigan has been good with its former star quarterback on the sideline, winning nine-plus games on average since returned to coach. Just not good enough to challenge for a title.

