EAST LANSING, Mich. — Juwan Howard will make his coaching debut in the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry.

It won't be his first experience in the highly charged series.

The former Fab Five star helped the Wolverines go 5-1 against the Spartans over three seasons before he entered the 1994 NBA draft.

No. 12 Michigan might be short-handed in the first of two scheduled games against No. 14 Michigan State, this one on the Spartans' home court.

Isaiah Livers is day to day with a groin injury. That leaves coach Tom Izzo and his staff guessing about Livers' status for the game.

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 1993 file photo, Michigan's Juwan Howard, left, pushes against Michigan State's Dwayne Stephens as he goes up for a shot during the first half at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. Howard will make his coaching debut in a heated rivalry when No. 12 Michigan plays at No. 14 Michigan State on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.(AP Photo/Lennox McLendon, File)

AP

