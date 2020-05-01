EAST LANSING, Mich. — Juwan Howard will make his coaching debut in the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry.
It won't be his first experience in the highly charged series.
The former Fab Five star helped the Wolverines go 5-1 against the Spartans over three seasons before he entered the 1994 NBA draft.
No. 12 Michigan might be short-handed in the first of two scheduled games against No. 14 Michigan State, this one on the Spartans' home court.
Isaiah Livers is day to day with a groin injury. That leaves coach Tom Izzo and his staff guessing about Livers' status for the game.
More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- Winston helps No. 15 Michigan State rout E Michigan 101-48
- Livers hurt, but No. 14 Michigan beats Presbyterian 86-44
- Juwan Howard introduced as new Michigan head coach
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.