Longtime Michigan, Lions coach Gary Moeller passes away at 81

LIMA, Ohio — A longtime assistant and head coach of University of Michigan passed away on Monday at 81 years old, the school says.

Gary Moeller was one of 11 coaches in school history to work with the U-M football program for over 20 years. He was head coach of the team from 1990 to 1994.

In five seasons, Moeller led the Wolverines to five bowl game appearances, winning four with a 44-13-3 overall record and three Big Ten Championships.

The Wolverines set a Big Ten record in those years, winning 19 consecutive conference games from 1990 through 1992.

"Gary Moeller was a great family man, great friend, great coach, and a man of integrity and high character. I admired him, I respected him and I loved him," said Lloyd Carr, a retired Michigan head football coach.

Moeller also won the Big Ten title in his first season as a head coach, making rare company with Fielding Yost, Bennie Oosterbaan and Bo Schembechler as the only to accomplish the feat in school history.

When Moeller moved to Michigan in 1969, he led the nation in scoring defense in 1974 and 1976 as a defensive coordinator.

"Gary Moeller was a coach that looked out for everyone that worked with him and for all of the players that played for him and represented our program," said Jon Falk, Retired Michigan Football Equipment Manager. "He was a good-hearted man who made decisions and sought input from his staff to make sure that the decisions were right for Michigan."

Moeller is survived by his wife, Ann, his three daughters, Susan, Amy and Molly, and his son, Andy, a former linebacker and captain for the Wolverines.

The family is holding a visitation in Ohio on July 15 to honor his legacy.

"In my judgement, he was one of the giants in modern football history at Michigan," said Jim Brandstatter, a retired radio and TV analyst and former U-M player. "More importantly, he was overwhelmingly loved and respected by his players. At both the professional, and collegiate level, Mo was a player’s coach."

"I am deeply humbled when people refer to me as a 'Michigan Man.' In my opinion, Gary Moeller was as fine a 'Michigan Man' as you’ll find. At Michigan football we have lost a giant."

