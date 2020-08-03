COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Anthony Cowan Jr. had 20 points and eight assists in his final home game at Maryland, and the ninth-ranked Terrapins beat No. 25 Michigan 83-70 to earn a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

Eric Ayala scored 19 and Jalen Smith had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Terps. Aaron Wiggins chipped in with 15 points.

Reserve sophomore guard David DeJulius scored a career-high 20 points for Michigan.

The Wolverines closed their first regular season under rookie coach Juwan Howard by dropping three of four.

