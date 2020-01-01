ORLANDO, Fla. — Mac Jones threw three touchdown passes and Jerry Jeudy became the first Alabama player to top 200 receiving yards in a bowl game as the ninth-ranked Crimson Tide topped No. 17 Michigan 35-16 on Wednesday in the Citrus Bowl.

Jeudy finished with six catches for 204 yards.

Najee Harris ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns for Alabama.

Shea Patterson completed 17 of 37 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown for Michigan.

Jeudy, Jones lead Tide past Michigan in Citrus Bowl, 35-16 Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks (82) celebrates his touchdown reception against Alabama with tight end Sean McKeon during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) scrambles as he looks for a receiver against Michigan during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) runs after a reception past Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow (29) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

