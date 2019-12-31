Alabama is a touchdown favorite over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.
The schools have split four previous meetings and like this one they were all at neutral sites.
Alabama is trying to win a bowl game for the fifth straight year. Michigan is trying to avoid a fourth straight bowl loss.
Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- Ohio State beats Michigan 56-27 for record run
- Shea Patterson leads Michigan in blowout against Indiana, 39-14
- Michigan, behind Shea Patterson, rips Michigan State 44-10
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.