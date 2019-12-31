Alabama is a touchdown favorite over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.

The schools have split four previous meetings and like this one they were all at neutral sites.

Alabama is trying to win a bowl game for the fifth straight year. Michigan is trying to avoid a fourth straight bowl loss.

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.