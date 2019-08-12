ANN ARBOR, Mich. — No. 17 Michigan will play No. 9 Alabama in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando on Jan. 1, 2020.

In the past, the Wolverines — who are 9-3 this season — are 2-2 all-time against the Crimson Tide. Their most recent matchup was in 2012 when Alabama beat Michigan, 41-14.

Michigan lost its most recent game to Ohio State, 56-27. Their other two losses came against Penn State and Wisconsin, and the Wolverines will be searching for their first bowl win since beating Florida in the Citrus Bowl to end the 2015 season.

If Michigan wins, it will be their fourth 10-win season in five years, which will be the first time they've done that since 1976-80, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Alabama is one season removed from an appearance in the national title game and entered this season with high expectations, according to Sports Illustrated. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was a favorite to win the 2019 Heisman Trophy, but he suffered a dislocated hip in Alabama's win over Mississippi State on Nov. 16.

Kickoff for the Citrus Bowl will be at 1 p.m. at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. For tickets, click here.

