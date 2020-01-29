LINCOLN, Neb. — Eli Brooks scored 20 points, Franz Wagner added 18 and and short-handed Michigan pulled away in the middle of the second half for a 79-68 win over Nebraska.

The Wolverines ended a four-game losing streak, their longest since 2014-15, and won on the road for the first time this season.

They did it without two starters.

Senior captain and national assists leader Zavier Simpson was suspended for violating team rules and Isaiah Livers is out indefinitely after aggravating a groin injury against Illinois.

Cam Mack made a season-high five 3-pointers and led the Huskers with 19 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.