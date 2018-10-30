Michigan football debuted at No. 5 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, released Tuesday night.

The Wolverines (7-1, 5-0 Big Ten) host Penn State on Saturday. Many believe if U-M wins out and claims the Big Ten championship game, they'll be in great shape to make the top four listing at the end of the season and have a chance at a national title.

Alabama is No. 1, followed by Clemson, LSU and Notre Dame.

The top four teams at the end of the season qualify for the College Football Playoff.

