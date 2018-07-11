If the season ended today, Michigan football would be in the College Football Playoff.

The Wolverines (8-1, 6-0 Big Ten) moved from No. 5 to No. 4 in the CFP's new rankings, released Tuesday night, after pummeling Penn State, 42-7, last week.

U-M visits Rutgers on Saturday (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network).

The Wolverines have won eight games in a row, with their only loss to No. 3 Notre Dame, which remains unbeaten. U-M moved up after former No. 3 LSU dropped due to a 29-0 home loss to Alabama.

Alabama remains No. 1, followed by Clemson and Notre Dame.

Georgia, whose lone blemish is a loss at LSU, is No. 5.

Michigan State (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) got up to No. 18th in the rankings after being unranked last week.

Full CFP rankings:

1. Alabama (9-0)

2. Clemson (9-0)

3. Notre Dame (9-0)

4. Michigan (8-1)

5. Georgia (8-1)

6. Oklahoma (8-1)

7. LSU (7-2)

8. Washington State (8-1)

9. West Virginia (7-1)

10. Ohio State (8-1)

11. Kentucky (7-2)

12. UCF (8-0)

13. Syracuse

14. North Carolina State

15. Florida

16. Mississippi State (6-3)

17. Boston College (7-2)

18. Michigan State (6-3)

19. Texas (6-3)

20. Penn State (6-3)

21. Iowa

22. Iowa State

23. Fresno State

24. Auburn

25. Washington

