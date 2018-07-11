If the season ended today, Michigan football would be in the College Football Playoff.
The Wolverines (8-1, 6-0 Big Ten) moved from No. 5 to No. 4 in the CFP's new rankings, released Tuesday night, after pummeling Penn State, 42-7, last week.
U-M visits Rutgers on Saturday (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network).
The Wolverines have won eight games in a row, with their only loss to No. 3 Notre Dame, which remains unbeaten. U-M moved up after former No. 3 LSU dropped due to a 29-0 home loss to Alabama.
Alabama remains No. 1, followed by Clemson and Notre Dame.
Georgia, whose lone blemish is a loss at LSU, is No. 5.
Michigan State (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) got up to No. 18th in the rankings after being unranked last week.
Full CFP rankings:
1. Alabama (9-0)
2. Clemson (9-0)
3. Notre Dame (9-0)
4. Michigan (8-1)
5. Georgia (8-1)
6. Oklahoma (8-1)
7. LSU (7-2)
8. Washington State (8-1)
9. West Virginia (7-1)
10. Ohio State (8-1)
11. Kentucky (7-2)
12. UCF (8-0)
13. Syracuse
14. North Carolina State
15. Florida
16. Mississippi State (6-3)
17. Boston College (7-2)
18. Michigan State (6-3)
19. Texas (6-3)
20. Penn State (6-3)
21. Iowa
22. Iowa State
23. Fresno State
24. Auburn
25. Washington