A month before college football Saturdays begin, Wolverines hope to build off of historic season

The college football season is near, and the expectations remain high in Ann Arbor.

INDIANAPOLIS — The college football season is near, and the expectations remain high in Ann Arbor.

“We set a culture now,” Michigan cornerback DJ Turner said. “We have to keep it going. That’s the main thing.”

In 2021, Michigan had its best season in the seven years of the Jim Harbaugh era, not to mention the best season the maize and blue faithful have seen in Ann Arbor in decades. The team made it to the College Football Playoff for the first time.

The goal in 2022 is to build off of 2021.

“All it takes is for us to put it together,” Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith said. “When we put it together, the sky is the limit.”

As historic of a season as Michigan had last year, the Wolverines did not check all of their boxes.

They did beat Ohio State and win a Big 10 championship, but, the Wolverines did not take down the Spartans and, of course, did not win the national championship.

“Let’s see if we can get all four goals,” Harbaugh said. “Let’s see if we can beat Michigan State and Ohio State in the same year. Let’s win the Big Ten Championship and the National Championship. Those are our four goals and let’s go attack them. And guys are on a daily basis.”

The Wolverines say the foundation is in place to be in the conversation for the national championship every year, but last year is now in the rear view mirror.

“We have stressed that mentality pretty strong this off-season that team 143 is a different team,” Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara said. “What team 142 did last season, doesn’t really matter anymore.”

Team 143 kicks off the 2022 college football season in the Big House against Colorado State on Sept. 3.

