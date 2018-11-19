Karan Higdon doesn't mind going there.

Asked directly Monday if he'd guarantee a Michigan win over Ohio State — just as his head coach, Jim Harbaugh, did as a player years ago — the Wolverines' senior captain and running back said he had no problem doing exactly that.

"Yeah, I do. I do," Higdon said after briefly contemplating the question. "That's how I feel. I believe firmly in my brothers, this team and this coaching staff.

"As a captain, I'll take that stand. Why not?"

Higdon's comments were the final of the day from U-M on Monday, but perhaps the most indicative of the Wolverines' confidence heading into their biggest game of the year.

No. 4 Michigan (10-1, 8-0) can win the Big Ten East for the first time in program history and advance to the Big Ten championship game with a win over 10th-ranked Ohio State (10-1, 7-1) on Saturday in Columbus (noon, Fox).

A loss would snap U-M's 10-game winning streak and extend the Wolverines' Big Ten title drought, which dates back to 2004. It also would dash U-M's hope of advancing to the College Football Playoff.

"It's a must-win," Higdon said. "We've got some lofty goals we set for ourselves early on and they're a team that's standing in our way to achieve them.

"So we've got to knock them down."

In 1986, then a Michigan co-captain quarterback, Harbaugh guaranteed his football team would beat Ohio State and head to the Rose Bowl.

He backed it up. U-M did exactly that.

Harbaugh has been asked about that guarantee every year he's been back as Michigan head coach. That didn't change Monday.

"(I don't) think about that, it's been a long time since. Not much to say about that," Harbaugh added. "Can't tell you what it was. Just to answer your question. I don't remember what it was that made me say that."

Higdon's answer was based on the faith he has in his team.

"This isn't a typical regular season game," Higdon said. "This is a game that tunes everything up to a different level."

Contact Nick Baumgardner: nbaumgardn@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @nickbaumgardner.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Detroit Free Press