Both Michigan and Michigan State pulled out impressive victories on Saturday, setting up an even bigger game between the two next weekend in East Lansing.

And while Michigan was rewarded with a boost up the polls, the Spartans weren't as fortunate.

In the latest USA TODAY Coaches' poll released Sunday, U-M (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) shot up six spots to No. 7.

The jump up has as much to do with the Wolverines' 38-13 win over Wisconsin as it did with four top-10 teams – Georgia, West Virginia, Washington and Penn State – all losing.

The Penn State loss came against MSU (4-2, 2-1), 21-17, at Happy Valley. But the Spartans, who dropped out of the top 25 after last week's loss at home to Northwestern, didn't get enough votes to rejoin the ranked. They are unofficially 28th, some 43 points short of 25th.

In the Associated Press poll, U-M is up to No. 6 and MSU is 24th.

Alabama remains No. 1 and Ohio State, Clemson and Notre Dame all jumped one spot thanks to Georgia's loss. LSU, which beat the Bulldogs on Saturday, went from No. 12 to No. 5, followed by Georgia.

After Michigan, it's Texas (which jumped six spots after beating unranked Baylor, 23-17), Central Florida and Oklahoma at No. 10.

Penn State dropped from No. 8 to No. 16 and Wisconsin slipped from 10th to 19th. The other Big Ten team ranked: Iowa (5-1, 2-1), which is now 22nd.

USA TODAY Coaches' poll, Oct. 14

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Notre Dame

5. LSU

6. Georgia

7. Michigan

8. Texas

9. Central Florida

10. Oklahoma

11. Oregon

12. Florida

13. West Virginia

14. Washington

15. North Carolian State

16. Penn State

17. Kentucky

18. Texas A&M

19. Wisconsin

20. South Florida

21. Cincinnati

22. Iowa

23. Washington State

24. Stanford

25. Colorado

