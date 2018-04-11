Michigan football looks poised to be in the top four in the College Football Playoff on Tuesday.

Perhaps the best indicator is that the Wolverines have moved up to No. 4 in both the Associated Press and USA TODAY Coaches' Top 25 polls.

U-M (8-1, 6-0 Big Ten) dominated Penn State, 42-7, on Saturday.

Alabama earned all 60 first-place votes from the AP after its 29-0 win over LSU. Clemson is No. 2, followed by Notre Dame.

Georgia is fifth, followed by Oklahoma, West Virginia, Ohio State, LSU and Washington State.

Michigan State (6-3, 4-2), which won its second straight on Saturday, and in impressive fashion at Maryland, earned enough votes to get to 24th. MSU was unofficially 26th in the USA TODAY poll.

The only other Big Ten team ranked is Penn State, which fell seven spots to 21.

AP Top 25, Nov. 4

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. Michigan

5. Georgia

6. Oklahoma

7. West Virginia

8. Ohio State

9. LSU

10. Washington State

11. Central Florida

12. Kentucky

13. Syracuse

14. Utah State

15. Texas

16. Fresno State

17. Boston College

18. Mississippi Stte

19. Florida

20. Washington

21. Penn State

22. N.C. State

23. Iowa St.

24. Michigan State

25. Cincinnati

