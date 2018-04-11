Michigan football looks poised to be in the top four in the College Football Playoff on Tuesday.
Perhaps the best indicator is that the Wolverines have moved up to No. 4 in both the Associated Press and USA TODAY Coaches' Top 25 polls.
U-M (8-1, 6-0 Big Ten) dominated Penn State, 42-7, on Saturday.
Alabama earned all 60 first-place votes from the AP after its 29-0 win over LSU. Clemson is No. 2, followed by Notre Dame.
Georgia is fifth, followed by Oklahoma, West Virginia, Ohio State, LSU and Washington State.
Michigan State (6-3, 4-2), which won its second straight on Saturday, and in impressive fashion at Maryland, earned enough votes to get to 24th. MSU was unofficially 26th in the USA TODAY poll.
The only other Big Ten team ranked is Penn State, which fell seven spots to 21.
AP Top 25, Nov. 4
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Michigan
5. Georgia
6. Oklahoma
7. West Virginia
8. Ohio State
9. LSU
10. Washington State
11. Central Florida
12. Kentucky
13. Syracuse
14. Utah State
15. Texas
16. Fresno State
17. Boston College
18. Mississippi Stte
19. Florida
20. Washington
21. Penn State
22. N.C. State
23. Iowa St.
24. Michigan State
25. Cincinnati
