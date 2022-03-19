x
U Of M

Michigan second round NCAA game start time pushed back

The winner of this game plays either Ohio State or Villanova in the Sweet Sixteen next weekend.
Credit: Mike Lacett, 13 OYS

INDIANAPOLIS — Eleven-seed Michigan's second round NCAA Tournament game with third-seed Tennessee has been pushed back. 

Due to the North Carolina-Baylor showdown going to overtime, tournament officials announced the Wolverines game will now start at 5:50 p.m. ET from Indianapolis, Indiana. 

The winner plays either Ohio State or Villanova in the Sweet Sixteen next weekend.  

