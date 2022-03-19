Michigan second round NCAA game start time pushed back

INDIANAPOLIS — Eleven-seed Michigan's second round NCAA Tournament game with third-seed Tennessee has been pushed back.
Due to the North Carolina-Baylor showdown going to overtime, tournament officials announced the Wolverines game will now start at 5:50 p.m. ET from Indianapolis, Indiana.
The winner plays either Ohio State or Villanova in the Sweet Sixteen next weekend.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.