Michigan second round NCAA game start time pushed back

INDIANAPOLIS — Eleven-seed Michigan's second round NCAA Tournament game with third-seed Tennessee has been pushed back.

Due to the North Carolina-Baylor showdown going to overtime, tournament officials announced the Wolverines game will now start at 5:50 p.m. ET from Indianapolis, Indiana.

The winner plays either Ohio State or Villanova in the Sweet Sixteen next weekend.

