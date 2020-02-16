ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Franz Wagner had 16 points and was one of five to score in double digits for Michigan in an 89-65 win over Indiana.

The Wolverines have won three straight for the first time since opening the season with seven wins.

Michigan's Zavier Simpson had 12 points and 11 assists on Sunday.

Reserve Brandon Johns scored 14, Eli Brooks had 13 points and Isaiah Livers added 12 points, appearing to overcome an injury scare late in the game.

The Hoosiers have lost five of their last six games, hurting their chances of making the NCAA Tournament.

